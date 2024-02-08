Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Unprecedented crackdown on civil society threatens human rights and country’s international standing

By Amnesty International
The Kyrgyzstani authorities are unleashing an unprecedented crackdown on the country’s civil society, Amnesty International said today, as it released a statement highlighting how the government has increasingly sought to stifle dissent and erode human rights guarantees since 2021. “The Kyrgyzstani government’s campaign against civil society is not just a series of random, sporadic attempts […] The post Kyrgyzstan: Unprecedented crackdown on civil society threatens human rights and country’s international standing appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
