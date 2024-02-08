Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Cabinet’s move to abolish death penalty marks progress

By Amnesty International
Responding to a move by Zimbabwe’s cabinet to back abolition of the death penalty, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè, said: “Zimbabwe has taken the right step towards ending this abhorrent and inhuman form of punishment that has no place in our world. “Now that the cabinet has given […] The post Zimbabwe: Cabinet’s move to abolish death penalty marks progress appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
