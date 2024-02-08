Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Madagascar: Authorities must repeal the legalization of chemical and surgical castration of rapists

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the amendments to the Malagasy Penal Code, which now allow for chemical and surgical castration as punishment for rape against minors, Tigere Chagutah, Regional Director of Amnesty International in East and Southern Africa, said: “In Madagascar, rape cases remain under-reported, and perpetrators often go free due to the victims’ and their families’ fear […] The post Madagascar: Authorities must repeal the legalization of chemical and surgical castration of rapists appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
