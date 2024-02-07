Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somaliland-Ethiopia port deal: international opposition flags complex Red Sea politics

By Jutta Bakonyi, Professor in Development and Conflict, Durham University
The memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland announced on 1 January 2024 set off diplomatic rows in the Horn of Africa – and beyond.

Details of the agreement are not publicly known, but both state leaders have touched on its content. Among the main elements:

  • Ethiopia gets a 50-year lease on a strip of land on Somaliland’s Red Sea coast for naval and commercial maritime use…The Conversation


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -
