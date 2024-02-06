Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zuleikha Mayat: South African author and activist who led a life of courage, compassion and integrity

By Saleem Badat, Research Professor, UFS History Department, University of the Free State
Few Indian South African women have achieved wider public recognition than author, human rights and cultural activist Zuleikha Mayat, who passed away on 2 February 2024. An honorary doctorate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal was just one of many awards bestowed on her during a life that spanned almost 98 years.

Mayat was a remarkable pioneer, evocative writer, public speaker, civic worker, human rights champion and philanthropist.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
