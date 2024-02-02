Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi Military’s Threats Send Journalist into Hiding

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Malawi's newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera takes the oath of office in Lilongwe, Malawi, Sunday June 28, 2020. © AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi A top investigative journalist in Malawi, Gregory Gondwe, has gone into hiding after the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) threatened to arrest him. Gondwe’s plight stems from a report he wrote exposing the military’s multi-million-dollar payments to companies owned by a businessman under investigation for corruption. In January 2022, the government of Malawi announced the cancellation of all contracts with firms associated with the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
