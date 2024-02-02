From throwing soup to suing governments, there’s strategy behind climate activism’s seeming chaos − here’s where it’s headed next
By Shannon Gibson, Associate Professor of International Relations and Environmental Studies, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
With international climate talks failing to make progress fast enough, activists are shifting their emphasis to local battles − in the streets, political arenas and courtrooms.
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 2nd 2024