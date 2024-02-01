Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Dozens killed in Mali ‘summary executions’, Ukraine update, civilian protection in DR Congo, Haiti human rights

UN human rights chief Volker Türk expressed his shock on Thursday at credible reports alleging that Malian armed forces and foreign military personnel executed at least 25 people last week.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Billy Joel is back for an encore − but why did he wait so long to turn the lights back on?
~ How dieting, weight suppression and even misuse of drugs like Ozempic can contribute to eating disorders
~ Québec’s teacher strike offers lessons on the urgent need to support public education
~ Gaza: UN rights experts condemn ‘killing and silencing’ of journalists
~ Green Football Weekend: how to make a Premier League club truly ‘sustainable’
~ 3 years on from coup, economic sanctions look unlikely to push Myanmar back to democracy
~ We are living in a ‘digital dark age’ – here’s how to protect your photos, videos and other data
~ In high-profile sexual assault trials, rape myths and the social status of the defendants can affect jurors’ perceptions
~ According to Ireland’s constitution, a woman’s duties are in the home – but a referendum could be about to change its sexist wording
~ Air pollution: we recreated the deepest sections of your lung in a laboratory to understand how polluted air can affect your health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter