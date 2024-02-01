Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: Zelensky battles corruption and a major row with his commander-in-chief

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
The Russian winter offensive flagged here a fortnight ago appears to be under way, according to the Institute for the Study of War, which has noted operations in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts resulting in small Russian gains of territory. Ukrainian intelligence reports that the aim is to push towards Kharkiv while occupying the whole administrative areas of Donetsk and Luhansk.

But the feeling is that Russia is unlikely to be able to fulfil this ambition. Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, or GUR, said he expected Russian forces would…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: UN rights experts condemn ‘killing and silencing’ of journalists
~ Green Football Weekend: how to make a Premier League club truly ‘sustainable’
~ 3 years on from coup, economic sanctions look unlikely to push Myanmar back to democracy
~ We are living in a ‘digital dark age’ – here’s how to protect your photos, videos and other data
~ In high-profile sexual assault trials, rape myths and the social status of the defendants can affect jurors’ perceptions
~ According to Ireland’s constitution, a woman’s duties are in the home – but a referendum could be about to change its sexist wording
~ Air pollution: we recreated the deepest sections of your lung in a laboratory to understand how polluted air can affect your health
~ Irish referendum: how the Catholic church shaped Ireland’s constitution to define the status of women
~ Gaza: weaponisation of food has been used in conflicts for centuries – but it hasn’t always resulted in victory
~ The first Neuralink brain implant signals a new phase for human-computer interaction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter