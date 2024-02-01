Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon’s #MeToo Moment

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A traffic policewoman stands in downtown Yaounde, Cameroon, October 9, 2018. © 2018 Zohra Bensemra/Reuters Over the past ten days, the #MeToo movement has seen a resurgence in Cameroon as scores of women and men have taken to social media to report their experiences of sexual harassment, assault, and other abuses, all at the hands of the same alleged predator. On January 19, Cameroonian whistleblower @N'ZUI MANTO shared an anonymous account from a victim accusing well-known businessman Hervé Bopda of sexual harassment. Soon after, other women, men, girls, and boys took…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
