Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Sexualised’ Jesus causes outrage in Spain – but Christians have long been fascinated by Christ’s body

By Chris Greenough, Reader in Social Sciences, Edge Hill University
Those in Spain who have objected to Jesus being portrayed as ‘effeminate’, ‘camp’ or ‘sexualised’ seem to imply that there is something wrong or deviant about such portrayals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
