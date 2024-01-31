Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fear of ageing is really a fear of the unknown – and modern society is making things worse

By Chao Fang, Lecturer in Sociology, Deputy Director of the Centre for Ageing and the Life Course, University of Liverpool
Alastair Comery, PhD Candidate, Sociology, Centre for Death and Society, University of Bath
For the first time in human history, we have entered an era in which reaching old age is taken for granted. Unlike in ages past, when living to an older age was a luxury afforded mainly to the privileged, globally around 79% of women and 70% of men can expect to reach the age of 65 and beyond.

Despite longer life expectancy, many people in the contemporary west see growing old as undesirable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
