Human Rights Observatory

Some EU countries use the eurozone as a credit card, with Germany picking up the tab – new research

By David Blake, Professor of Finance & Director of Pensions Institute, City, University of London
Europe is home to many languages, varied geography and different cultures. And until fairly recently, it was also a place where almost every country had its own currency.

The arrival of a common currency in 1999 changed all that. Now 344 million citizens in 20 of the 27 EU member states use the euro, making it the world’s second most used international currency after the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
