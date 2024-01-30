Tolerance.ca
We once killed 600,000 koalas in a year. Now they’re Australia’s ‘teddy bears’. What changed?

By Ruby Ekkel, PhD student in Australian History, Australian National University
Koalas are one of the world’s most beloved animal species. They serve as symbols for everything from bushfire destruction to Australian tourism to caramel chocolate bars. These tree-dwelling marsupials get far more attention than many other endangered native species. But Australians haven’t always felt this way about our seemingly cuddly teddy-bear lookalikes. Far from it.

Almost a century ago, Queensland announced open season on koalas. Over the next month,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
~ How a ‘turn it off’ approach to energy conservation could benefit Canada, and the planet
~ A 365-million-year-old fish with an extreme underbite showcases vertebrate diversity
~ Zimbabwe Opposition Leader Freed After 595 Days Behind Bars
~ Cambodia: Court Ruling Keeps Opposition Leader in Custody
~ USA: Rights experts slam ‘outrageous’ execution of inmate by nitrogen gas suffocation
~ Here are some dos and don’ts to help tackle ableism
~ China wanted to become a football powerhouse to inspire the nation. Instead, its team has been an embarrassment
~ Playing Politics with the Right to Seek Asylum in the US
