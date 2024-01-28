Freedom of information laws are key to exposing AI wrongdoing. The current system isn’t up to the task
By Maria O'Sullivan, Associate Professor of Law, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
Yee-Fui Ng, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Monash University
Automation has wreaked havoc with government processes here and overseas, and freedom of information laws have been key to exposing it. But with the rise of AI, our laws need modernising.
