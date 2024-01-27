Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘They are waiting for us to give up’: Activists face harassment and killings in campaign to protect rivers in Honduras

By Amnesty International
By Graciela Martínez González, campaigner at Amnesty International When Honduras President Xiomara Castro took office in January 2022 with a promise to protect national parks and end open pit mining, members of communities in the municipality of Tocoa who lived in a protected area in the north of the country, were hopeful. Two years on, […] The post ‘They are waiting for us to give up’: Activists face harassment and killings in campaign to protect rivers in Honduras appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
