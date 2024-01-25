The emergence of JN.1 is an evolutionary ‘step change’ in the COVID pandemic. Why is this significant?
By Suman Majumdar, Associate Professor and Chief Health Officer - COVID and Health Emergencies, Burnet Institute
Brendan Crabb, Director and CEO, Burnet Institute
Emma Pakula, Senior Research and Policy Officer, Burnet Institute
Stuart Turville, Associate Professor, Immunovirology and Pathogenesis Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
The JN.1 variant has become dominant in Australia and around the world, causing large waves of infections. Here’s what we know about it so far – and why it’s so important.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 25, 2024