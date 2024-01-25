Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Drone Strikes on Civilians Apparent War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photograph taken by a witness after the attack on a market near Boulkessi, Mopti Region, Mali on November 18, 2023. © 2023 Private ​​Three Burkina Faso military drone strikes that the government claimed targeted Islamist fighters killed civilians at two crowded markets and a funeral since August 2023. The Burkina Faso military used one of the most accurate weapons in its arsenal to attack large groups of people, causing the loss of numerous civilian lives in violation of the laws of war. The government should urgently and impartially investigate these apparent war crimes,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
