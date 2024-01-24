New Fortnite-style recruitment video shows how UK armed forces are getting serious about prospects of Nato war with Russia
By Mark Lacy, Senior lecturer, Politics, Philosophy, and Religion, Lancaster University
Anyone with teenagers in the house might have heard sounds from bedrooms that give the impression that a raid or heist is being orchestrated by a gang of members. In reality, they are probably fighting a war on their games console against other armies that might be made up of other kids from their street. Of course, it might just as easily be a foe from anywhere on the planet.
This artificial environment, perhaps best exemplified at the moment by gaming company Roblox has overtaken…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 24, 2024