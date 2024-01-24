Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Fortnite-style recruitment video shows how UK armed forces are getting serious about prospects of Nato war with Russia

By Mark Lacy, Senior lecturer, Politics, Philosophy, and Religion, Lancaster University
Anyone with teenagers in the house might have heard sounds from bedrooms that give the impression that a raid or heist is being orchestrated by a gang of members. In reality, they are probably fighting a war on their games console against other armies that might be made up of other kids from their street. Of course, it might just as easily be a foe from anywhere on the planet.

This artificial environment, perhaps best exemplified at the moment by gaming company Roblox has overtaken…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
