The green-eyed monster: How embracing jealousy at work can make you more productive
By Meena Andiappan, Associate Professor of Human Resources and Management, McMaster University
Lucas Dufour, Assistant Professor of Human Resources Management and Organizational Behaviour, Toronto Metropolitan University
When employees are able to reconceptualize jealousy as a motivating force, this opens up new venues to address, overcome, and even capitalize on the feeling.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 23, 2024