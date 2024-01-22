Symptoms of menopause can make it harder to work. Here's what employers should be doing
By Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Danielle Howe, PhD Candidate, Western Sydney University
Mike Armour, Associate Professor at NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
Sarah Duffy, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Menopause can be a key factor in some women’s decision to retire early. But with the right interventions, workplaces can enable women to manage their symptoms and remain in the workforce.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 22, 2024