Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Step for Freedom of Religion and Belief in Indonesia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  In Indonesia, a believer in Judaism shows his new ID card with the religious column, "Belief in the one God." © 2023 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch In a step forward for freedom of religion and belief in Indonesia, citizens from smaller religious groups are now permitted to change the religious identity on their identity cards, with the introduction of a new category, kepercayaan (belief), alongside the six recognized religions. Kepercayaan has become the seventh religious category to join the list of government-recognized religions – joining Islam, Protestantism,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Marta’ is now an award for the best goal scored in women’s football
~ In opening a Hindu temple on the site of a former mosque, Narendra Modi is following an old Hindu nationalist ploy
~ Four ways AI will impact music, from Elvis holograms to interactive soundscapes
~ The West's strikes against Houthis risk igniting a powderkeg in the Middle East
~ Should a health professional be disciplined for reporting an illegal abortion?
~ Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with malignant melanoma – here are the latest treatments for this increasingly common skin cancer
~ Despite the climate crisis, Scotland is burning as much carbon-rich peatland as it did in the 1980s
~ Eswatini: One year after Thulani Maseko’s killing, justice remains elusive
~ Urban agriculture isn't as climate-friendly as it seems – but these best practices can transform gardens and city farms
~ Untrained bystanders can administer drone-delivered naloxone, potentially saving lives of opioid overdose victims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter