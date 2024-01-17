Tolerance.ca
Kyrgyzstan: Authorities escalate crackdown on freedom of expression with raids on journalists’ offices and homes

By Amnesty International
Responding to a series of detentions of journalists affiliated with independent Kyrgyzstani media outlets and raids on their homes and offices, Maisy Weicherding, Amnesty International’s Central Asia Researcher, said: “The actions of the Kyrgyzstani authorities represent a new overt attack on the right to freedom of expression and seriously undermine the country’s obligations under international […] The post Kyrgyzstan: Authorities escalate crackdown on freedom of expression with raids on journalists’ offices and homes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


