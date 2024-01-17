Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Valley of lost cities found in the Amazon – technological advances in archaeology are only the beginning of discovery

By Jay Silverstein, Senior Lecturer in Archaeology , Nottingham Trent University
A valley of lost cities has been discovered in the Ecuadorian Amazon. When you hear of such a discovery you might think of archaeologists with chisels and brushes or explorers in pith helmets stumbling across sites deep in the forest. Instead, without needing to brave the hazards of the forest, Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) has revealed networks of buried roads and earthen mounds.

The point of exploratory science is to reveal what has so far been hidden. Whether…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australians are concerned about AI. Is the federal government doing enough to mitigate risks?
~ An RSV vaccine has been approved for people over 60. But what about young children?
~ Saudi Government Uses European Football to Sportswash its Reputation
~ The EU Deserves Credit for Helping to Protect Democracy in Guatemala
~ A Human Rights Economy is Key to Sustainable Development
~ The Socotri language straddling survival amidst the absence of technology
~ How rising sea levels will affect our coastal cities and towns
~ More than a pay dispute: what's really behind the Papua New Guinea riots
~ A new year means new fitness goals. But options for people with disability are few and far between
~ Why two largely white and tiny states still matter so much to the US presidential election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter