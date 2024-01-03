Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No one can predict how financial markets will behave with absolute certainty. Here's why

By Benoît Béchard, Docteur en psychologie de la décision Ph. D., Université Laval
Some stock market enthusiasts claim to be able to predict financial market trends with fantastic accuracy.

Despite the complexity of international finance, they assure us that substantial profits are within our reach if we follow their recommendations and imitate their behaviour.

But is it really possible to accurately predict the behaviour of financial markets?

As an expert in the psychology of decision-making who specializes in complexity research, I have had the opportunity to deepen my understanding of human cognition and its capacity to control real-world…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
