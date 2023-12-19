Tolerance.ca
Volcanic eruption lights up Iceland after weeks of earthquake warnings − a geologist explains what's happening

By Jaime Toro, Professor of Geology, West Virginia University
Lava erupted through a fissure in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula on Dec. 18, 2023, shooting almost 100 feet (30 meters) in the air in its early hours.

Icelanders had been anticipating an eruption in the area for weeks, ever since a swarm of thousands of small earthquakes began on Oct. 23 northeast of the fishing town of Grindavík, signaling volcanic…The Conversation


© The Conversation
