Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COP28 failed the world's small islands

By Alana Malinde S.N. Lancaster, Lecturer in Law & Head of the Caribbean Environmental Law Unit, Faculty of Law and Co-I, One Ocean Hub, The University of the West Indies, Barbados
As the gavel came down on the latest round of climate talks in Dubai, there were declarations of “we united, we acted, we delivered” from the COP28 presidency. This was met by a sense of déjà vu among delegates of the Alliance of Small Island States (Aosis), an intergovernmental organisation representing the nations most vulnerable to climate change.

In her post-summit statement, Aosis lead negotiator…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate summits are too big and key voices are being crowded out – here's a better solution
~ Ukraine: opening EU accession talks is an important boost for Zelensky despite Orbán's obstruction
~ Cancer: people living in England's poorest areas at higher risk of death – new study
~ Harold Shipman was arrested a quarter of a century ago, but we still have problems with prescribing controlled drugs
~ 100 years ago, the KKK planted bombs at a U.S. university – part of the terror group's crusade against American Catholics
~ As another lobbying scandal erupts in the Conservative party, are tougher rules finally on the horizon?
~ Mozambique: Authorities must investigate killing of newspaper editor João Fernando Chamusse
~ Entangled Islands exhibition explores the history of Irish people in the Caribbean – an expert review
~ How to provide reliable water in a warming world – these cities are testing small-scale treatment systems and wastewater recycling
~ Sandra Day O’Connor saw civics education as key to the future of democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter