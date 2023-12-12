Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Before he was House speaker, Mike Johnson represented a creationist museum in court. Here’s what that episode reveals about his politics

By William Trollinger, Professor of History, University of Dayton
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has been the subject of considerable media attention following his elevation to the post on Oct. 25, 2023. Since his appointment, news reports have highlighted the fact that he was one of the House leaders against certifying the 2020 election of Joe Biden to the presidency, and that he is known to be stridently anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+.

Comparing himself to Moses, in a speech at a gala on Dec. 5, 2023, Johnson suggested that


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Weird Medieval Guys: this deeply researched book takes you on a romp through the Middle Ages
~ Scientists and space agencies are shooting for the Moon -- 5 essential reads on modern lunar missions
~ Customizing mRNA is easy, and that's what makes it the next frontier for personalized medicine − a molecular biologist explains
~ What's the point of giving gifts? An anthropologist explains this ancient part of being human
~ Could UPS and FedEx get holiday packages to their destinations faster? This research suggests yes
~ Israelis and Palestinians warring over a homeland is far from unique
~ Israel-Hamas war may not restore Israelis' support for military reserves
~ Somali pirates are back in action: but a full scale return isn't likely. Here's why
~ Madagascar cave art hints at ancient connections between Africa and Asia
~ Sierra Leone's attempted coup and a cost of living crisis put peace to the test
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter