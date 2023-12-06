Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Security forces used rape and other sexual violence to crush “Woman Life Freedom” uprising with impunity

By Amnesty International
Security forces in Iran used rape and other forms of sexual violence, amounting to torture and other ill-treatment, to intimidate and punish peaceful protesters during the 2022 “Woman Life Freedom” uprising, Amnesty International said in a new report published today.   The 120-page report, “They violently raped me”: Sexual violence weaponized to crush Iran’s “Woman Life Freedom” uprising, documents […] The post Iran: Security forces used rape and other sexual violence to crush “Woman Life Freedom” uprising with impunity  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As COP28 launches a Loss and Damage Fund, devastating rains highlight Caribbean islands’ increasing vulnerability to climate change impacts
~ Burundi: Landmark law on gender-based violence must be strengthened to meet regional and international standards
~ Curious Kids: why do some farts smell and some don’t? And why do some farts feel hot?
~ The government hopes private investors will fund social services – the evidence isn't so optimistic
~ Astronomers finally caught radio waves from 40 large galaxies in the nearby universe
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Schools Also Failing Boys
~ Microsoft's ban on third-party controllers on the Xbox excludes some disabled gamers from using the device
~ Seizing Russian state assets to rebuild Ukraine: Will it prolong the war, or end it?
~ Wikipedia's volunteer editors are fleeing online abuse. Here's what that could mean for the internet (and you)
~ Labor down but still has large lead in federal Resolve poll; it's close in Queensland
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter