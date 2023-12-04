Philadelphia reduces school-based arrests by 91% since 2013 – researchers explain the effects of keeping kids out of the legal system
By Amanda NeMoyer, Assistant Research Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences, Drexel University
Naomi Goldstein, Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences, Drexel University
Drexel researchers evaluated a 2014 program implemented by Kevin Bethel when he was deputy police commissioner that led to fewer arrests of students in schools.
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 4, 2023