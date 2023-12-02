Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A movement is growing across Africa and diaspora demanding reparations for the impacts of slavery and colonialism

By Zita Zage
"The demand for reparations is not an attempt to rewrite history or to continue the cycle of victimization. It's a call to recognize the undeniable truth and rewrite the wrongs ..."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
