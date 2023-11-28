Tolerance.ca
Should I have children? Here's what the philosophers say

By Tony Milligan, Research Fellow in the Philosophy of Ethics, Cosmological Visionaries project, King's College London
Lena Springer, Research Associate in History and Philosophy of Science, King's College London
Parenthood has traditionally been considered the normal outcome of growing up. A side effect of reaching maturity. Across Europe and the US, only 10%-20% of adults remain childless or (more positively) child free. In some cases, this is accidental. People wait for an ideal time that never arrives – and then it is too late.

Anti-natalism is the philosophical view that it is ethically wrong to bring anyone else into being. The justifications…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
