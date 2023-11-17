Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

300,000 Tanzanians were killed by Germany during the Maji-Maji uprising – it was genocide and should be called that

By Klaus Bachmann, Professor of Political Science, SWPS University of Social Sciences and Humanities
Gerhard Kemp, Professor of Criminal Law, University of the West of England
Political actors in Tanzania have in recent years demanded compensation from Germany for colonial atrocities committed in the early 20th century. In early 2017, the National Assembly of Tanzania stopped short of putting the label of genocide on the atrocities committed by German troops during the Maji-Maji uprising (1905–1907).


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russian artist Alexandra Skochilenko addresses the court in Saint Petersburg at her trial over anti-war messages
~ What Xi got out of his meeting with Biden
~ South Africa's police are losing the war on crime – here's how they need to rethink their approach
~ Earthrise: historian uncovers the true origins of the 'image of the century’
~ New blood tests for dementia announced, but what can they tell us and who will benefit?
~ Biden's low approval ratings don't mean he is bound to lose the 2024 US election -- here's why
~ Chickenpox vaccine recommended for NHS – here’s why a jab is better than getting the disease
~ 'Many sleepless nights': why scientists who predict landslides are under enormous pressure
~ Gaza: should global brands join the protests?
~ Why Scotland needs a legal framework to protect its living cultural heritage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter