300,000 Tanzanians were killed by Germany during the Maji-Maji uprising – it was genocide and should be called that
By Klaus Bachmann, Professor of Political Science, SWPS University of Social Sciences and Humanities
Gerhard Kemp, Professor of Criminal Law, University of the West of England
Political actors in Tanzania have in recent years demanded compensation from Germany for colonial atrocities committed in the early 20th century. In early 2017, the National Assembly of Tanzania stopped short of putting the label of genocide on the atrocities committed by German troops during the Maji-Maji uprising (1905–1907).
- Friday, November 17, 2023