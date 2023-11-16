Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: Rai Gaita and the moral power of conversation

By Maria Tumarkin, Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
Juliet Rogers, Associate Professor Criminology, The University of Melbourne
Bit by bit, the philosopher Rai Gaita showed Maria Tumarkin and Juliet Rogers the morally serious worth of face-to-face conversation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
