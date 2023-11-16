Tolerance.ca
Insects are spreading a devastating plant disease in Italy – Britain must keep it out

By Alan Stewart, Professor of Ecology, University of Sussex
Claire Harkin, Research Associate in the Department of Evolution, Behaviour and Environment, University of Sussex
Vinton Thompson, Research Associate in the Division of Invertebrate Zoology, American Museum of Natural History
Since 2013, over 20 million olive trees in Italy have succumbed to a devastating plant disease. The same disease now threatens many more plant species, across several countries, with the same fate.

Read complete article

