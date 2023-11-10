Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Amnesty petition demanding ceasefire to end civilian suffering backed by more than one million signatures

By Amnesty International
More than a million signatures from people around the world have been gathered for an Amnesty International petition demanding an immediate ceasefire to end the unparalleled escalation of hostilities in Gaza and Israel since 7 October 2023. In response, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Senior Director of Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns at Amnesty International, said: "The world […]"


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
