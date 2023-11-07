Tolerance.ca
Brazil: Inquiry in Police Killings Falls Short

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A resident protests a deadly police operation in Baixada Santista, in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 2, 2023. © 2023 ALLISON SALES/AFP via Getty Images Initial steps taken by civil and forensic police to investigate 28 killings during a July 2023 police operation in São Paulo state have been inadequate, and did not comply with international standards. Brazil has long had a serious problem with excessive use of force by police. “Revenge operations” after a police officer is killed pose a particular problem. Federal and state authorities should adopt protocols to prevent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
