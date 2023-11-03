Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Full Costs of Turkey’s Bombing Campaign in Northeast Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises from Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeast city of Qamishli, Syria October 5, 2023.  © 2023 Orhan Qereman/Reuters Rakza Salih Fawaz, 50, and her 14-year-old daughter, Farah Adnan Ramdan, were among a group of 30 daily laborers toiling away in cotton field on October 9 near the village of Bcheïrîyé in northeast Syria. “Around 10 in the morning, something struck my head,” said Rakza. “I heard Farah screaming about losing her leg. I attempted to reach her, but I collapsed.” They were rushed to a hospital in al-Hasakah by their fellow workers. She told Human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
