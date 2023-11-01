Is it a cold, flu or hay fever? How to tell symptoms apart – and boost your immune system
By Samuel J. White, Senior Lecturer in Genetic Immunology, Nottingham Trent University
Philippe B. Wilson, Professor of One Health, Nottingham Trent University
As the crisp autumn air sets in and leaves turn to shades of red and gold, many of us eagerly anticipate the seasonal delights that come with the autumn and winter months. But, for some, these seasons also bring an unwelcome guest: hay fever.
Hay fever is often associated with spring and summer. But climate change means hay fever season now extends well into autumn and winter. This is due to climate change…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 1st 2023