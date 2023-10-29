Tolerance.ca
Agoa trade deal talks: South Africa will need to carefully manage relations with the US and China

By Arno J. van Niekerk, Senior lecturer in Economics, University of the Free State
South Africa must tread carefully in its economic relationships to avoid being caught in the escalating tension between east and west, and more specifically China and the US. The country’s hosting, and the outcome, of the 2023 Agoa Summit should strengthen its role in diplomatic relations and contribute towards safeguarding the country’s economic interests.

