Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Ratification of protocol to protect the rights of older people ‘a vital step forward’

By Amnesty International
Responding to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approving Nigeria’s ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Rights of Older Persons yesterday, Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International Nigeria’s Country Director, said: “The ratification of this Protocol marks a vital step forward to protect the human rights of older people in […] The post Nigeria: Ratification of protocol to protect the rights of older people ‘a vital step forward’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syrian war at ‘worst point’ in four years, says Commission of Inquiry head
~ What the anti-woke backlash against liberal feminism misses about causes like the gender pay gap
~ Parkinson's disease: tai chi may help manage symptoms – new research
~ Halloween foods from history reveal the holiday's surprising romantic side – and you can try them yourself
~ Violent and disturbing war images from the Mideast can stir deep emotions − a PTSD expert explains how to protect yourself and your kids from overexposure
~ Guinea: Unnecessary use of force against peaceful rally must not go unpunished
~ Global: Social media companies must step up crisis response on Israel-Palestine as online hate and censorship proliferate
~ Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations to avoid ‘human rights catastrophe’
~ Deconstructing the “beheaded babies” misinformation
~ A Halloween party in Boston turned ugly when a gang hurled antisemitic slurs and attacked Jewish teenagers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter