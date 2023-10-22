Tolerance.ca
Canada’s health-care crisis is gendered: How the burden of care falls to women

By Julia Smith, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Not only is the health sector feminized, but women — particularly racialized women — are more likely to be in jobs at the low end of the pay scale, but that require prolonged contact with patients.The Conversation


