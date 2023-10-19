Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Guinea: Amnesty International calls for charges to be dropped against 13 journalists who took part in a peaceful rally

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the arrest and prosecution of 13 journalists following the dispersal of a peaceful rally, Fabien Offner, researcher at Amnesty International’s regional office for West and Central Africa, said: “This latest crackdown on a rally bears witness to the regime’s implacable determination to enforce its decision of 13 May 2022 banning all rallies and […] The post Guinea: Amnesty International calls for charges to be dropped against 13 journalists who took part in a peaceful rally appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
