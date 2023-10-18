Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Unlawful Gaza Blockade Deadly for Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians drive amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in an airstrike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 12, 2023. © 2023 SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images (Jerusalem) – The Israeli government should immediately end its total blockade of the Gaza Strip that is putting Palestinian children and other civilians at grave risk, Human Rights Watch said today. The collective punishment of the population is a war crime. Israeli authorities should allow desperately needed food, medical aid, fuel, electricity, and water into Gaza, and let sick and wounded civilians…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The original and still the best: why it's time to renew Australia's renewable energy policy
~ Young crown-of-thorns starfish can survive heatwaves. That's yet more bad news for the Great Barrier Reef
~ Barkindji custodians near Broken Hill continue to care for ancestral dingo remains with help from archaeologists
~ In 2003, one in four Aussie households owned Innocent Eyes. Delta Goodrem deserves a place in our music history
~ Stress levels in Australian workplaces among the highest as we battle constant interruptions and irritating colleagues
~ How dangerous is insomnia? How fear of what it's doing to your body can wreck your sleep
~ Yes, Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands has to end – but massacres of civilians won’t bring this end any closer
~ The impact of not having a family doctor: Patients are worse off, and so is the health system
~ Saudi plans to 'de-risk' region has taken a hit with Gaza violence − but hitting pause on normalization with Israel will buy kingdom time
~ Talking about science and technology has positive impacts on research and society
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter