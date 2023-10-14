Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Civilians still being killed and displaced after six months of conflict.

By Amnesty International
As the escalation in the conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) reaches its sixth month today, (15 October 2023), resulting in the deaths of at least 5,000 civilians, more than 12,000 injured, and over 5.7 million people forcibly displaced, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern […] The post Sudan: Civilians still being killed and displaced after six months of conflict. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Voice to Parliament referendum has been heavily defeated nationally and in all states
~ Deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust spurs a crisis of confidence in the idea of Israel – and its possible renewal
~ Explainer: Australia has voted against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Here’s what happened
~ From a red tide in 2020 to blood on the floor in 2023 – NZ slams the door on Labour
~ The roots of the war on Gaza explained
~ Voice to Parliament referendum is heavily defeated nationally and in all states
~ The political subjugation of First Nations peoples is no longer historical legacy
~ NZ Election 2023: polls understated the right, but National-ACT may struggle for a final majority
~ Australia: Setback for Indigenous Rights
~ ‘Reggae Ambassador’ and founding member of legendary Jamaican band ‘Third World’, Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, passes away
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter