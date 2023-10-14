Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The failed referendum is a political disaster, but opportunity exists for those brave and willing to embrace it

By Bhiamie Williamson, Research Fellow, Monash University
October 14, 2023 will be remembered by many as the day reconciliation died.

The defeat of the referendum may not have surprised many of us, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. After all, we have become accustomed to disappointment. Nonetheless, it is a devastating and demoralising blow.

We must take stock of this political disaster and consider where it leaves us as a nation and a society of people and in what direction we walk from here.

A political disaster


I have published extensively on the impacts of disasters on Indigenous peoples, such…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
