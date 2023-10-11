Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco will co-host the 2030 World Cup – Palestine and Western Sahara will be burning issues

By Mahfoud Amara, Associate Professor in Sport Policy & Management, Qatar University
The 2030 men’s football World Cup will be co-hosted by three countries across two continents after Morocco, Spain and Portugal’s successful bid was selected by Fifa, the sport’s world governing body.

For the north African country of Morocco, this represents a…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
