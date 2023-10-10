Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Eureka to suffrage to now: a Voice that was 169 years in the making

By Clare Wright, Professor of History and Professor of Public Engagement, La Trobe University
“The envy of the world.”

That’s how one American journalist described Australia at the turn of the 20th century.

What was the object of global desire, the precious jewel that this very new nation at the bottom of the planet possessed and that the rest of the international community coveted?

Was it sporting prowess? Military valour? Sparkling beaches or a bounty of mineral resources?

It was democracy. In 1902, Australia had become the first country where (white) women were entitled to the same franchise as men: the right to vote and the right to stand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Keir Starmer's chance to sparkle: Labour leader finally puts his working class credentials to work for him
~ AI: we may not need a new human right to protect us from decisions by algorithms – the laws already exist
~ The Exorcist at 50: a terrifying film that symbolises the decline of America's faith and optimism
~ America's farmers are getting older, and young people aren't rushing to join them
~ NZ Election 2023: from one-way polls to threats of coalition ‘chaos’, it’s been a campaign of two halves
~ The Gaza Strip − why the history of the densely populated enclave is key to understanding the current conflict
~ Decadence and trauma: delving into the emotional and political lives of three young Renaissance queens
~ ‘Phantom decoys’ manipulate human shoppers – but bees may be immune to their charms
~ Streets of purple haze: how the South American jacaranda became a symbol of Australian spring
~ Technology is changing the lives of female lawyers, in ways that are bad as well as good
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter