Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel prize in chemistry awarded for 'quantum dot' technology that gave us today's high definition TVs

By Laurence Murphy, Senior Lecturer & Researcher in Media Technology, University of Salford
The 2023 Nobel prize in chemistry has been awarded to a trio for the discovery and development of particles so tiny they were once thought too small to be possible. They are widely used in television screens, LED lights and to guide surgeons removing cancer tumours.

Moungi G. Bawendi from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, Louis…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan's transgender community faces increased challenges ahead of elections
~ Don't Look Now: moving, tender, haunting – and one the best horror films of the last 50 years
~ Grattan on Friday: Jacinta Price is the Coalition's official referendum voice, but Julian Leeser is determined to be heard
~ New malaria vaccine: no silver bullet but an important step towards eradication
~ Why the government's plan to overhaul the asylum system is a smart use of resources – and might just work
~ IMF / World Bank: Systemic Reforms Needed
~ Guarantee Right to Return to Nagorno Karabakh
~ Olympic Committee’s Rights Commitments Tested in India
~ The West Indies made history with the highest ever score in women's T20I cricket, but can they clinch the series?
~ NZ's political leaders are ignoring the mounting threats from AI – and that’s putting everyone at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter