Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Glaciers can give us clues about when a volcano might erupt

By Matteo Spagnolo, Professor of Geography and the Environment, School of Geosciences, University of Aberdeen
Brice Rea, Professor of Geography, University of Aberdeen
Iestyn Barr, Reader in Physical Geography, Manchester Metropolitan University
Globally, there is about one volcano erupting each week. Volcanic unrest kills an average of 500 people every year and costs the global economy roughly US$7 billion (£5.7 billion). With one in 20 people living somewhere at risk of volcanic activity, every effort…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brush your teeth! Bad oral hygiene linked to cancer, heart attacks and renal failure
~ Nigeria's new blue economy ministry could harness marine resources - moving the focus away from oil
~ Argentina's economic crisis: whoever wins presidential election is on a collision course with the IMF
~ Long COVID patients are much more likely to have multiple organ abnormalities
~ Mercury: shrinking planet is still getting smaller – new research
~ Three steps for getting over social media envy – advice from a psychologist
~ New species of cobra-like snake discovered – but it may already be extinct
~ Navigating the risks and benefits of AI: Lessons from nanotechnology on ensuring emerging technologies are safe as well as successful
~ Michael Gambon's best film is a violent work of art
~ Five things that the west doesn't understand about China's foreign policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter