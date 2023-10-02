Glaciers can give us clues about when a volcano might erupt
By Matteo Spagnolo, Professor of Geography and the Environment, School of Geosciences, University of Aberdeen
Brice Rea, Professor of Geography, University of Aberdeen
Iestyn Barr, Reader in Physical Geography, Manchester Metropolitan University
Globally, there is about one volcano erupting each week. Volcanic unrest kills an average of 500 people every year and costs the global economy roughly US$7 billion (£5.7 billion). With one in 20 people living somewhere at risk of volcanic activity, every effort…
